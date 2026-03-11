Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Ex-PS Forced to Open Fire After 100 Goons Attacked His Hotel in Kisumu

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Devolution Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera has claimed that more than 100 goons on Wednesday morning attacked his hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring staff.

In a statement, Nyakera claimed that the goons stormed the premises at around 5:00 am and tied up a female security guard during the incident.

Nyakera noted that he was at the hotel at the time and fired two warning shots into the air to scare away the goons from the premises.

“At 5:00 am today, over 100 goons attacked my hotel in Kisumu, damaging property and injuring our staff, including tying up the security lady. Upon hearing the commotion, I quickly went after them, shooting twice in the air as they fled,” said Nyakera.

He mentioned that he contacted the area Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to request police backup, but said officers had not arrived an hour later.

Nyakera later sent a message to the OCS warning that he would shoot anyone who attempted to enter the property.

“I called the OCS and asked for backup, but an hour later, when no backup was forthcoming, I sent him a message that I intend to shoot anyone stepping onto my property. I hope he shared the message in their security WhatsApp group,” he added.

Nyakera further claimed that the incident follows another confrontation about three weeks earlier involving individuals he described as goons who had forced their way into the property.

He accused a senior government official of ordering that he should no longer occupy the government-owned property due to his opposition affiliation.

“I took over these premises as a shell in 2019, and have invested over 235 million as per court records, and I hold a 50-year lease on this property. If he indeed wants to take over the property, let him come, and we do a valuation, and I sell it to him,” he stated.

