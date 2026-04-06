Ex-PS Mohamed Liban, Daniel Kiptoo & Joe Sang Released on Bail

Former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, and former EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo have been released from police custody.

The three suspects were released on police bail on Monday, April 6, as investigations into the controversial fuel importation scandal continue.

Speaking to the media, the lawyers of the three former government officials said that the trio was not involved in any wrongdoing in the Ksh4.8 billion deal.

They argued that their clients were merely implementing directives issued by the National Security Council Committee (NSCC) on March 9 to cushion the country against potential adverse effects from the Middle East conflict.

The three former officials were arrested on Thursday last week over manipulating the fuel stock data and irregular procurement practices within the country’s petroleum supply chain.

Following their arrest, the three resigned from their government positions, with their exit being confirmed by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, in a statement, said substandard fuel could have contributed to a Ksh43.4 per-litre variance compared to the established government-to-government (G2G) deal.

“For record, invoices issued by One Petroleum for PMS (petrol) ex MT Paloma show a price landed in-tank Mombasa of Ksh198,855 per metric ton. Invoices issued by Gulf Energy for the G-2-G PMS ex MT FOS Mercury show a price landed in-tank Mombasa of KSh 140,111 per metric ton.

“This difference of Ksh58,744 per metric ton between the One Petroleum cargo and the G-2-G cargo works out to KSh 43.4 per liter, with the G-2-G cargo being cheaper by that amount. Both cargoes are for the month of March,” he stated.

CS Wandayi also said the ministry launched internal measures aimed at strengthening oversight and preventing similar issues in the future.

“The Ministry has initiated a comprehensive internal review of petroleum products management systems and processes. This measure is aimed at reinforcing transparency, safeguarding quality, and ensuring the continued integrity of the supply chain,” he added.