Excitement, Anxiety as Ruto Moves to NTV to Address His Latest Woes

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will deliver his first public address of 2020 on during an interview with NTV’s Ken Mijungu on Thursday evening.

Ruto’s chief propagandist Dennis Itumbi said that Daily Nation will also carry an exclusive interview on Friday.

2020 has not started well for the hustler from Sugoi. Newspapers, politicians and social media have fuelled his alleged fallout with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

DP @WilliamsRuto Will be on @ntvkenya on Thursday evening with @KenMijungu. Friday @dailynation will also have an exclusive interview. Leave any question or issue you would want him to address in the interviews under the Hashtag #HusterNationSpeaks — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 21, 2020

The DP is expected to declare his stand on the BBI report after making several contradicting moves in recent times. First, he was opposed to the report because it was meant to create positions for political rejects. He later made a u-turn and supported it after it was launched at the Bomas of Kenya on November 27.

This year, Ruto has publicly rebuked the BBI public forums saying that they are a waste of funds. However, his supporters held a press conference on Tuesday and announced that they would be attending, and where necessary take charge of the rallies. It is just not clear what his gameplan is.

Last week, reports emerged that Ruto was kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa. Ruto was forced to spend the night at a hotel in Mombasa after a senior government official ordered employees to pack his belongings and order him out. Neither Statehouse nor Ruto has clarified on this issue. Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has also claimed that the DP’s official vehicles have been withdrawn. Will he address this during the interview.

The DP is also expected to comment on the sacking of Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, one of his key supporters in Mt Kenya. In fact, most people thought Kiunjuri would be his running mate in 2022. President Uhuru did not reveal why he fired Kiunjuri but political analysts believe it was because of his anti-BBI stand.

Finally, reports have emerged that the DCI has reopened investigations into a case in which Ruto allegedly defrauded a government agency. In 2011, the DP was acquited of a case in which he sold Ngong forest land to Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC). Detectives reopened the case on Tuesday.

