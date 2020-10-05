Connect with us

Excitement as Harambee Stars is Allowed to Host Zambia on Friday

(KDRTV) – The National football team Harambee Stars will be allowed to host Zambia in a friendly match as long as they observe COVID-19 protocols, the Health Ministry has said.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 updates on Monday, Health CAS Rashid Aman said they were aware of the friendly match and have given it the greenlight.

“This matter came to the Ministry and their plans are on track. They have been given concurrence bt both the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health provided they stick to the protocols that have been provided for the opening up of sports of this nature,” CAS Aman said.

Stars players started reporting to camp on Sunday morning with health officials conducting COVID-19 tests on players and the technical team.

11 local based players are already training at the Kasarani Stadium and will be joined by their teammates playing abroad.

However, Kenyans will not get to see red hot striker Michael Olunga has scored 19 goals in Japanese top tier league in national team colours over travel restrictions in the Asian country.

Captain Victor Wanyama (Canada), goalkeeper Arnold Origi (Norway) and speedy winger Ayub Timbe (China) will also miss the match over the same reasons.

The news has created a buzz on social media with local football fans excited about the return of competitive sport for the first time since March.

Football activities were halted in the country as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. It is not clear when league activities will return but we hope Friday’s match is a step towards resumption of conduct sports.

 

