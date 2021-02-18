Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Exclusive! Uhuru Did not Invite William Ruto to State House Meeting

Avatar

By

Published

Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials
Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to Thursday’s meeting at State House, several sources have intimated to KDRTV.

President Uhuru Kenyatta met senior government officials, among them Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries to deliberate on the ongoing national government projects.

State House said that the meeting also discussed the President’s Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030.

However, Ruto’s absence has overshadowed any deliberations that could have been reached at the meeting.

Star Newspaper Editor, who has close contacts at the DP’s office, said that Ruto was not invited to the meeting.

The new development comes at a time when the fallout between Uhuru and Ruto has reached a crescendo.

Last week, Uhuru publicly asked his deputy to resign from the government instead of whining about the failures of the Jubilee administration.

Uhuru has also publicly claimed that he will not leave the government to thieves when he goes home in 2022, a jibe many people believe was directed to his deputy.

Ruto missed a series of key government meetings last year, leading to claims that he had abandoned his role as the DP. His office has always insisted that he was not invited to the events he missed.

Read Also: Ruto Beats Gideon Moi in his Baringo Backyard

Until this week, Uhuru and his deputy had not met publicly since the Jamhuri Day celebrations in December 2020. The two met at the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae in Kisii on Monday. They also attended the burial of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji at the Langata Muslim cemetery on the same day.

Even then, their relationship seemed to be strained, at least in the eyes of an average Kenyan.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

David Ndii 4 Others Move To Court To Destroy Uhuru Railas BBI Agenda David Ndii 4 Others Move To Court To Destroy Uhuru Railas BBI Agenda

Politics

David Ndii Under Fire Over Circumcision Slur on Luo Community

(KDRTV) -Renown economist David Ndii has come under fire over a circumcision slur he made on the Luo community. On Tuesday, Ndii insinuated, through...

1 day ago
Moi Girls Students Moi Girls Students

News

Moi Girls Eldoret Students Demonstrate Over Ugali and Cabbage

(KDRTV) – Moi Girls High School in Eldoret has been closed indefinitely after students demonstrated against poor diet and a litany of other issues....

1 day ago
Eubt2QQXEAIyfX6 Eubt2QQXEAIyfX6

News

Moi University Students Using Face Masks as Toilet Paper

(KDRTV) – Moi University students have been put on the spot for allegedly using face masks as toilet paper. According to the institution’s Hostels...

24 hours ago
UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use UK Approves Covid Pfizer Vaccine For Use

News

WHO Reports Global Decline Of Covid-19 Infections

Covid infection cases and global deaths have declined in the past one week, says WHO.

18 hours ago