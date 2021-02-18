Exclusive! Uhuru Did not Invite William Ruto to State House Meeting

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to Thursday’s meeting at State House, several sources have intimated to KDRTV.

President Uhuru Kenyatta met senior government officials, among them Cabinet Secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, and Principal Secretaries to deliberate on the ongoing national government projects.

State House said that the meeting also discussed the President’s Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030.

However, Ruto’s absence has overshadowed any deliberations that could have been reached at the meeting.

Star Newspaper Editor, who has close contacts at the DP’s office, said that Ruto was not invited to the meeting.

It is emerging that Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to the meeting at State House where President Uhuru Kenyatta was hosting senior members of the Executive to discuss Big 4 agenda and Vision 2030. pic.twitter.com/JitIXtRvHQ — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) February 18, 2021

The new development comes at a time when the fallout between Uhuru and Ruto has reached a crescendo.

Last week, Uhuru publicly asked his deputy to resign from the government instead of whining about the failures of the Jubilee administration.

President Kenyatta meets Government Officers in the Senior Ranks of the Executive Read more: https://t.co/VDdJX5b7nV pic.twitter.com/lWpawkaEok — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) February 18, 2021

Uhuru has also publicly claimed that he will not leave the government to thieves when he goes home in 2022, a jibe many people believe was directed to his deputy.

Ruto missed a series of key government meetings last year, leading to claims that he had abandoned his role as the DP. His office has always insisted that he was not invited to the events he missed.

Read Also: Ruto Beats Gideon Moi in his Baringo Backyard

Until this week, Uhuru and his deputy had not met publicly since the Jamhuri Day celebrations in December 2020. The two met at the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae in Kisii on Monday. They also attended the burial of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji at the Langata Muslim cemetery on the same day.

Even then, their relationship seemed to be strained, at least in the eyes of an average Kenyan.