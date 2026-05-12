Expectant Mothers to Access Free Delivery Services Under SHA

Expectant mothers registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) will now access free maternity services at Level 2 and Level 3 health facilities following major reforms aimed at expanding universal healthcare coverage in Kenya.

The revised benefit package, gazetted under Legal Notice No. 78 of 2026, removes all maternity charges for registered beneficiaries, allowing women to receive antenatal care, delivery, and postnatal services without payment at the point of care.

According to the Ministry of Health, the government will reimburse health facilities Ksh10,000 for normal deliveries and Ksh30,000 for caesarean sections, including essential newborn care services.

“You can walk in and walk out in any Level Two and Three hospitals when you are expectant, you will get your ANC for free. When it comes to delivery, you will deliver for free. In a case you need referral, you will be referred for free,” said Margaret Macharia, Deputy Director, Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the reforms are designed to strengthen access to skilled delivery services and improve maternal healthcare outcomes across the country. He noted that the changes align with national efforts to advance universal health coverage and ensure “no Kenyan is left behind.”

Beyond maternity care, the new SHA package introduces significant improvements in the treatment of chronic illnesses. Cancer patients will now benefit from an increased annual cover of up to Ksh800,000, up from Ksh550,000, alongside expanded diagnostic, treatment, and supportive care services.

Holistic oncology consultations will be covered up to Ksh2,500 per visit, while chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions have defined reimbursements to ensure structured and predictable care access. Supportive care for side effects such as nausea has also been introduced, capped at Ksh10,000.

Patients living with sickle cell disease will also benefit from expanded coverage, including procedures such as apheresis platelets and red cell exchange therapy, each supported up to three sessions per policy period.

The reforms have been welcomed by health stakeholders, with the Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations (KENCO) urging the government to ensure smooth implementation and eliminate delays in approvals and claims processing.

The new package signals a major shift in Kenya’s healthcare financing model, aiming to make essential health services more accessible and affordable for all registered citizens.