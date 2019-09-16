Expected Fireworks In Kibra As IEBC Clears Mariga to Contest In the By-Election

IEBC Tribunal has cleared Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga to run for the Kibra seat after it established that the former Harambee Stars skipper is validly registered to vote. Mariga had petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission after Kibra returning officer Beatrice Muli invalidated his nomination on grounds that his name was missing from the register of voters. The tribunal held its final hearings this morning.

Currently athe IEBC Disputes Resolution Tribunal with Macdonald Mariga n Mzee Noah Wanyama listening to the ruling.. pic.twitter.com/a1hHhgPOQl — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) September 16, 2019

The Kibra duel is shaping up as a contest between ODM and the Ruto wing of Jubilee. Pundits believe the DP will be taking full advantage of the by elections to raid Kibra, a traditional Raila Odinga territory for more than two decades.

EBC, during a Monday press conference led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, stated that the former soccer ace is indeed a registered voter.

Mariga had filed an appeal challenging the IEBC decision to invalidate his candidature from the by-election set for November 7, 2019, adding that his disqualification was “improper, null and void.”

#Marigaverdict.., Listening to the Pontifications & Prevarications Of The IEBC Commissioners; It is clear to me, more than before, that we must Sweep the Commission Clean at the Top Levels! — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) September 16, 2019

“The complainant is duly registered as a voter. The respondent’s decision of September 10, 2019 declining the nomination of the complainant on account that he was not registered as a voter is hereby set aside,” said Mr. Chebukati.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to process the complainant’s application for nomination as the Jubilee Party’s candidate for the Kibra constituency by-election slated for Nov 7, 2019 in accordance with the law. Each party shall bear their own costs.”

A section of Jubilee MPs turned their guns on party secretary general Raphael Tuju accusing him of sponsoring legal hurdles for Mariga.

The allies of Deputy President William Ruto have linked the Cabinet Secretary without portfolio to the petition filed at the dispute resolution committee by Kibra voter Leina Konchellah.

Mariga will face off with Imran Okoth(ODM), Eliud Owalo (ANC) , Khamisi Butichi (Ford Kenya) among others.

