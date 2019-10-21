Expressway From JKIA To Westlands To Slash Through The Iconic Uhuru Park

Kenya’s newest project, the expressway will come at a cost as it cuts through the iconic Uhuru Park and the historic papal dais at the University of Nairobi, triggering a new wave of compensations worth over Sh4.1 billion.By the time China Roads and Bridge Company (CRBC) finally hands over this expressway to Kenya in 2049, it will have minted a total of Sh102 billion in a deal where they are insulated from competition, taxes and losses.Once completed, CRBC is expected to operate the highway from 2023 to 2049 where it is projected it will be used by 55,236 vehicles a day. The revenue generation is expected to grow from Sh20.4 billion in 2023 paid by 22,176 vehicles.

In detailed agreements , CRbC is protected from variations of the US dollar and is mandated to charge increased road toll. “The Project Company has the right to adjust tariff based on market demand when the currency rate changes. No competitive projects before and during a specific period after the projects,” one of the document reads.According to the detailed plan dubbed ‘Development of Nairobi Expressway Project’ the expressway launched last Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, a number of buildings worth billions will be affected.

The agreement for the road was signed between Kenha and CRBC, which will erect a number of toll stations to ensure motorists pay for use before exiting at various interconnections.The concessionaire has been granted exclusive concession right for 30 years, including construction period. Within this period, the government or any other developer cannot implement a project, which will affect profitability of the Chinese company collecting toll from the expressway users.This means road users will pay a toll every time they use the road up to 2049.A survey conducted by Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) before implementation of the project found that 39 per cent of Kenyans were opposed to paying any levy for use of the road while 49 per cent of those surveyed felt the cost should not exceed Sh50 per trip. The study concluded that on average it will cost a motorist an average Sh155 to use the expressway.

The detailed plans show the Sh60 billion expressway will devour part of Uhuru Park, and course through University of Nairobi where it will either dwarf or bring down the Papal Dais used by Pope Francis in November 2015 during his visit to Kenya; it will also bruise Hotel Boulevard.Other properties to be affected include Next Gen Mall, Khalsa Primary School and parts of the Railways Club; the iconic St Pauls University of Nairobi Catholic Chapel, Military Camp and National Persons With Disabilities plots in Westlands.

