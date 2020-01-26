Ex-Senator Johnstone Muthama Pushes For Rejection Of BBI

(KDRTV)- Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has inspired the Kamba community to repudiate the Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) saying that it has divided Kenyans

Muthama made the sentiment at Kambu during the burial Of former Matiliku Boys Principal and father-in-law to KMTC chairperson Prof Philip Kaloki.

Muthama announced that the BBI proposed has been seized by power brokers and has divided Kenyans through ethnicity.

His viewpoints were backed up by former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile who faulted the government for compressing BBI critics

Ndile reiterated that there should be critics if at all BBI is genuine about bring the country together

On his side, former MboOni MP Kipsi also accused a section of politicians of embracing BBI to retrieve their hitherto dead careers ahead of the 2022 politics

The sentiments from the Kamba prominent leaders come amid calls by Kalonzo Musyoka that Kenyans should support BBI proposals since it is for the benefit of the country.

Kalonzo who spoke at Mama Ngina Waterfront during the BBI rally said that the BBI vehicle should unite all Kenyans.

“We are One People, One Kenya. The Building Bridges Initiative should be a vehicle to unite our rich diversity as a country,” He said

He further added that he was happy that the current electorate body was set to go home according to the BBI recommendations

“I’m happy Chebukati and his team would go home. Let’s give them a round of applause as we bid them farewell.”

The report is proposing to eject all the current commissioners from the office and create a new team ahead of the 2022 polls