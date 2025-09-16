Connect with us

News

Faith Kipyegon Wins Historic Fifth World 1500m Title In Tokyo

Faith Kipyegon writes golden history once again storming to victory and lifting her 4th World 1500m title
In a display of unparalleled dominance, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon cemented her legacy as the greatest 1500m runner in history, clinching a historic fifth world title at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old superstar led from start to finish, crossing the line in a blistering 3:52.15, securing her gold medal with a commanding 2.77-second lead – her largest winning margin in any of her seven global 1500m titles. This great victory makes her the first woman to ever win four world titles in any distance-running event, further solidifying her place in the pantheon of athletics legends.

The race transpired with Kipyegon taking immediate control, expertly dictating the pace from the gun. Australian Jess Hull, who earned a brilliant bronze, initially attempted to challenge Kipyegon on the final lap. However, Kipyegon unleashed her signature “turbo switch,” powering away from Hull and the rest of the field.

“I knew Jessica is a strong athlete, and also the rest of the athletes are strong,” Kipyegon stated shortly after her win. “This is a championship. It’s anyone’s race. I’m so happy my tactics worked, seeing that I won was very happy for me”.

Kipyegon’s victory extends her incredible four-year, 22-meet winning streak in the 1500m, a period during which she has broken the world record three times. Her daughter, 7-year-old Alyn, had a prophetic question for her mother on the day of the final: “When are you going to get the medal?” Kipyegon recalled. “I told her today.” And indeed, it was gold.

The World Athletics Championships continue with exciting events, including the men’s 1500m final and the women’s pole vault.

