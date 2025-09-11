Faith Odhiambo, Irũngũ Houghton Step Aside from Ruto’s Protest Victims’ Compensation Panel

The ambitious initiative by President William Ruto to compensate victims of protests and public demonstrations since 2017 has hit a significant roadblock. On Thursday, September 11, 2025, prominent members Faith Odhiambo, President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and Irũngũ Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya, announced their withdrawal from the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests. A decision that comes in direct response to a High Court order issued on September 8, 2025, which temporarily halted the implementation of President Ruto’s directive to establish the compensation framework.

The High Court in Kerugoya, through Justice Kizito Magare, certified an application dated September 5, 2025, as urgent and ordered an inter partes hearing. The court’s order specifically stayed the commencement of the panel’s mandate and suspended the implementation of Gazette Notice No. 12002 of August 25, 2025, which had appointed the panel.

Both Odhiambo and Houghton, whose appointments had drawn considerable scrutiny and criticism, emphasized their commitment to the rule of law. “For the avoidance of any public doubt, I immediately suspended my participation in the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Demonstrations in accordance with Monday’s order by the High Court and my respect for the rule of law, constitution and judicial oversight,” Houghton stated.

He further confirmed that, apart from the swearing-in ceremony, he had not attended any panel meetings or activities and would await further guidance from the court. Houghton reiterated his long-standing call for judicial prosecution of those responsible for unlawful killings, reparations for victims, and measures to prevent the recurrence of brutal policing.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo backed Houghton’s sentiments, asserting her independence and unwavering commitment to justice. “It is my solemn patriotic duty and obligation to respect, uphold, and defend the Constitution of Kenya,” she declared. Odhiambo, who had faced immense pressure to decline the appointment from various quarters including lawyers, activists, and civil society groups, maintained that she does not work for the government or the opposition, but rather serves the people of Kenya.

She confirmed, “I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with or for the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Riots. I respect the rule of law and abide by the orders given by the High Court,”. Odhiambo also pledged to continue providing pro bono legal services to victims of police brutality and urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to review what she termed “trumped-up terrorism charges against peaceful protesters”.

The 18-member committee, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua, President Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, and with Odhiambo as vice-chair and Houghton as a member, was tasked with facilitating compensation for victims of demonstrations and protests dating back to 2017. The panel’s mandate included designing an operational framework, authenticating victim data, recommending reparations and prosecutions, and proposing legislative reforms.