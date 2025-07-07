Fake Police Officer Arrested in Kirinyaga

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a man posing as a police officer in Kirinyaga County.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect, Newton Wachira Waweru, was arrested following intelligence reports.

The suspect then led the DCI detectives to his residence in Thika’s Makongeni area.

“Detectives in Kirinyaga East Sub-County have apprehended a man posing as a police officer, recovering several government stores in the process.

“Acting on intelligence reports, detectives arrested Newton Wachira Waweru, who, after interrogation, led them to his residence in Thika’s Makongeni area,” read the DCI statement in part.

Detectives recovered a trove of government stores, including two police smoke jackets, two jungle green trousers, a green prison lanyard, desert military boots, and a replica firearm, among other items.

Waweru was promptly taken into custody along with the recovered items. He is currently undergoing processing as detectives prepare for his arraignment.

Detectives have since launched further investigations to determine the extent of the impersonation and whether the suspect has been involved in other criminal activities under the guise of law enforcement.

Also Read: NPS Directs Ndiangu’i Kinyagia to present Himself At DCI Offices