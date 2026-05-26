Families Left Homeless After Fire Tears Through Waruku Estate, Destroying 20 Houses and 11 Businesses

Dozens of families in Waruku Estate, Kangemi, are picking up the pieces after a fierce night fire tore through the densely populated Nairobi settlement on Monday, May 25, 2026, reducing homes and livelihoods to ash in a matter of hours.

The inferno, believed to have been triggered by an exploding gas cylinder, spread rapidly through the tightly packed estate, burning down at least 20 rental houses and 11 businesses — including small shops and kiosks that many residents depended on for daily survival.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai was among the first officials to raise the alarm, posting an urgent call for help on his official X account at around 9:45 pm as the blaze raged.

“There is an emergency fire outbreak in Waruku. Your response and support will be appreciated,” Alai wrote.

Videos and photos shared online captured large flames lighting up the night sky as panicked residents scrambled to rescue whatever they could — mattresses, electronics, and household items — from the fast-moving fire. Others watched helplessly as everything they owned burned.

The Nairobi Fire Department responded to the emergency and managed to contain the blaze before it consumed more of the surrounding structures. Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that no injuries or deaths had been reported, though he noted that residents lost significant property, and investigations into the cause of the fire were underway.

By Tuesday morning, scores of families remained stranded, many having spent the night outside in the cold with nowhere to go.

The Waruku fire is the latest in a troubling pattern of fire outbreaks hitting Nairobi’s informal settlements. Just a day earlier, a separate fire in the Ananda Marga area of Kangora, Kangemi Ward, destroyed 30 houses and displaced over 30 families. Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who visited the area, confirmed his office had distributed relief support to those affected.

“The unfortunate incident destroyed 30 houses and displaced over 30 families, leaving many residents without shelter and basic household necessities,” Wanyonyi stated.

The back-to-back disasters have reignited urgent questions about fire safety in Nairobi’s informal settlements, where congested structures, flammable building materials, and narrow alleys make it difficult for emergency vehicles to reach affected areas in time.

For now, the families of Waruku face an uncertain road ahead — their homes gone, their businesses destroyed, and their futures hanging in the balance.