Family of Missing Kenyan Officer in Haiti Seeks For Justice

The family of Benedict Kabiru Kuria, a 33-year-old Kenyan administration police officer who vanished in Haiti after an ambush in March 2025, is demanding answers from the government following months of silence, conflicting reports, and fresh confirmation by President William Ruto that he is among three Kenyan officers killed while on duty.

Kuria, who joined the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in July 2024, was ambushed with colleagues on March 25 while attempting to recover a Haitian police vehicle stuck in a ditch allegedly dug by gang members. While Haitian media reported the next day that he had been killed, Kenyan authorities maintained that the search was ongoing – leaving his family in an agonizing state of uncertainty for six months.

The family’s anguish deepened this week when President Ruto, speaking at a high-level meeting on Haiti in New York, named Kabiru alongside Samuel Kitwai and Kennedy Nzuve as officers who had “lost their lives in the line of duty.” “I must use this occasion to honour the Kenyan officers, Samuel Kitwai, Benedict Kabiru and Kennedy Nzuve who lost their lives in the line of duty,” the President declared.

The statement shattered the hopes of Kabiru’s mother, Jacinta Kabiru, who had clung to promises by top security officials that the search was ongoing. “Why are they torturing me? Why have they tortured me all this long? I know the President cannot say something that is not true. I urge them to bring the remains of my son so I can do what is necessary, because I cannot believe it until I see he is dead,” she said tearfully.

Kuria’s wife, Miriam Watima, has also struggled to come to terms with the conflicting information. “We’ve tried many times to get information from the government, but they’ve refused. They should tell us whether he’s alive or not. That’s all we want to know,” she pleaded earlier.

The family has turned to the courts, filing a petition in June accusing the government of “refusing and/or neglecting” to provide information. The case lists the Attorney-General, the Inspector General of Police, and several ministers as respondents.

On Monday, the case was mentioned before the Milimani Law Courts, where the family’s lawyer, Mbuthi Gathenji, opposed an adjournment request by State Counsel Betty Mwasao. Justice Chacha Mwita allowed a short delay, balancing the family’s right to timely information with the government’s need to provide updates. The full hearing is scheduled for September 24.

For the family, the long wait has come at a heavy price. Kabiru’s brother, Philip Kamau, voiced his frustration:“We trusted you with our son Benedict. Is this how you repay us? You’re not giving us information, you’re not feeling the pain we are feeling. Just give us justice.”

Kuria’s mother added that his disappearance has shattered her own dreams, as she was meant to begin a degree in economics this September but could not afford the fees without her son – the sole breadwinner.

Kuria had joined the MSS mission to improve his family’s life. His brother recalls him saying, “This is an opportunity we have got as a family.” Now, the family only longs for closure. His uncle, Daniel Ndung’u, summed up their pain: “My prayer is that he’s going to come back to join us. This suspense is actually torturing us.”