Family Outrage After Petrol Attendant Thrown to Death from Super Metro Bus In Kitengela

A 25-year-old petrol attendant died in what witnesses describe as a horrifying incident along the Kitengela-Namanga Highway, after he was allegedly pushed out of a moving Super Metro bus and run over moments later.

Joseph Mureithi, who had just finished his shift at a petrol station in Athi River, boarded the bus at around 11pm on Tuesday night, intending to travel towards Nairobi. Instead, what was meant to be a routine ride home ended in tragedy.

According to eyewitnesses, a commotion broke out shortly after the bus departed from a stage near Shalom Hospital in Kitengela.

“When he boarded, the vehicle started moving. After a short distance, it was like a fight started, and the boy was thrown out,” said one eyewitness. “It looked like he was holding onto part of the doorway while hanging outside, and that is how he fell. The matatu stepped on him.”

Another witness recounted: “Aliingia kwa gari, gari ikatoka… kufika pale chini msukosuko ikaanza na huyo kijana akatolewa kwa gari akaanguka chini. Nilifikiria ameanguka tu, kumbe ameanguka na kichwa ikapasuka.”

Family members say the bus did not stop after the incident and instead sped off, leaving Mureithi fatally injured by the roadside. A standby patrol vehicle from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reportedly pursued the bus and managed to impound it. The vehicle, registration number KDK 060H, was later towed to Athi River Police Station.

The driver and conductor are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Patrick Muthomi, a family member, questioned the crew’s actions. “Badala ya kumrusha mtu nje, afadhali umwambie hii pesa haitaweza, kaa nje ungojee gari next. Wakapitia juu yake na wakakimbia hawataki kujua,” he said.

Mureithi, described as the family’s firstborn and breadwinner, had recently secured employment to help support his ailing mother and younger sibling. “Huyo ndio alikuwa first born… alikuwa analipia mama yake rent na kusaidia kijana mdogo. Naomba serikali itusaidie,” Muthomi added.

Super Metro Limited has since issued a statement expressing regret and confirming that it has launched an internal investigation. The company says it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and NTSA as they conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident,” the company stated.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted as detectives appeal to witnesses to come forward.

The fatal Super Metro Kitengela incident has once again sparked debate over passenger safety, crew conduct, and accountability in the public transport sector.