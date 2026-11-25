The family of 24-year-old Lucy Wambui Kimani is demanding urgent answers and action after she went missing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Lucy, who hails from Nyanduma in Lari Constituency, Kiambu County, travelled to Saudi Arabia on August 10, 2026, to work at Tripfit Ladies Wellness Center in Jeddah.

However, she fell ill during her employment and subsequently developed symptoms of mental health difficulties, leaving her increasingly vulnerable.

According to her sister, Naomi Njeri Kimani, Lucy’s employer initially communicated with them through her colleagues rather than contacting them directly.

The employer reportedly initiated deportation proceedings against Lucy, but the process was unsuccessful because of her deteriorating condition.

The family questioned why efforts to have her deported appeared to take priority over securing appropriate medical attention.

Lucy was taken to hospital by her employer after she became unable to complete the check-in process for her return journey to Kenya.

The following day, she was reportedly taken to the Kenyan Embassy, where the family expected officials to intervene and ensure she received medical assistance.

The Embassy, however, did not take meaningful action after Lucy’s employer indicated that she had given up on her condition.

“The Embassy was supposed to take action because Lucy’s condition was worse. Why did the Embassy not take any action?” Naomi questioned.

The family noted that Lucy arrived at the Embassy at night when its offices were already closed and reportedly received minimal attention.

They were later informed that she left the premises and found her way back to her accommodation, but her employer allegedly instructed other workers not to allow her into the premises or disclose information about her whereabouts.

A well-wisher later helped locate Lucy, took her to hospital, and reported the matter to the police. After discharge, Lucy was left at the police station while he went to the Embassy to process her travel documents. Shortly afterwards, he was informed that Lucy had gone missing again.

The family later located her again, and the well-wisher went with police officers to rescue her and took her to the deportation office.

Lucy remained there for a day, but when he returned that evening, she had gone missing once again, this time from the deportation office itself. The well-wisher then became ill and was admitted to hospital.

In another incident, Lucy answered a phone call after boarding an Uber, prompting her family to instruct her to ask the driver to take her to the Kenyan Embassy.

Although she arrived at the premises, her deteriorating condition allegedly left her unable to communicate or explain her situation.

The driver was consequently forced to return her to the location where he had picked her up, leaving her stranded on the streets. Her phone subsequently became difficult to reach, with calls repeatedly going unanswered.

Lucy’s family mentioned that at one occasion, unidentified men answered and informed the family that they had found Lucy stranded and appearing to be mentally unwell.

The following day, a mosque cleaner reportedly answered the phone and said he had found Lucy’s handset and some of her clothes at the mosque.

Lucy’s sister Naomi, who works in Qatar, then travelled to Saudi Arabia to help search for her sister. Upon arriving in Jeddah, she met the mosque cleaner, who handed over Lucy’s phone and clothes and informed her that Lucy had reportedly been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Naomi visited the hospital, where staff confirmed that Lucy had been brought in by ambulance but had left a few minutes later without receiving medical attention.

Naomi has since reported the matter to the police and remains in constant communication with the Embassy. Lucy’s friends in Jeddah have been searching for her in every place they can.

However, they have not been issued any legal document from the Kenyan Embassy to enable them to access hospitals and government premises to inquire about their friend.

The family recounted an incident in which the Embassy informed Naomi that Lucy had been taken to a mental health facility and that an Embassy official would accompany her.

However, upon visiting the hospital, they discovered that the person admitted there was not Lucy.

The family further claimed that the Embassy had repeatedly instructed Naomi not to call for updates, saying officials would contact her instead. They alleged that despite the assurances, they had received no meaningful updates.

The family is now demanding an explanation from the Kenyan diplomatic mission over its handling of Lucy’s case, particularly after she was reportedly presented at the Embassy while in a deteriorating condition.

They are also calling for an immediate, coordinated search involving Saudi authorities and the Kenyan Consulate in Jeddah.

Among their demands is the issuance of an official letter authorising Naomi and Lucy’s friends to make inquiries at hospitals, mental health facilities, police stations, shelters and deportation offices.

They have further called for Lucy to receive immediate medical attention once found, before any deportation or administrative procedures are pursued.

The family also wants authorities to establish how Lucy repeatedly went missing from the police station and deportation office, while demanding daily updates on the search.

Additionally, they are seeking investigations by Kenya’s National Employment Authority and the Ministry of Labour into the recruitment and placement arrangements that took Lucy to Saudi Arabia.

“Our sister is missing, vulnerable, and in urgent need of help. We cannot afford to lose any more time. We just want to know where she is, that she is safe, and that she gets the medical care she needs so she can come home,” the family said.

Further, the family urged anyone with information that could help locate Lucy to contact the following numbers: the Kenya Consulate in Jeddah (24-hour toll-free line): 8001000352, Kenya Embassy in Riyadh (24-hour line): +966 500 755 060, Saudi Police: 999 and the Saudi Ambulance: 997.

Alternatively, they can contact Lucy’s sister Naomi +966 583 105 353 / +974 7060 4887, John Githiomi Kimani: +254 746 121 375 or Felistas Wanjiru Kimani: +254 792 390 720.