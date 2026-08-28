Family Seeks Justice After Missing Grade 9 Pupil Found Dead in Gilgil

A 13-year-old Grade 9 learner was found dead near a railway line in Echariria village, Gilgil, Nakuru County, just hours after she went missing from her home, leaving her family and neighbours in shock.

The body of Grace Nyarua, a learner at Echariria Comprehensive School, was discovered on Monday morning bearing visible physical injuries. Her family has since called for a swift and thorough police investigation into her death.

Her mother, Leah Muthoni, said Grace disappeared from their home at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday while she was preparing supper. When she failed to return, family members and friends launched a search that stretched into the night.

Her father, Onesmus Karanja, said he rushed to the scene near the railway line after hearing that a body had been found. He recognised his daughter’s clothing from a distance before confirming her identity.

The discovery has left residents in the area shaken, with witnesses describing the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death as disturbing. Neighbours have since raised concerns about insecurity in the area and are calling on the National Police Service to step up patrols.

The family has appealed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to move quickly to establish what happened to Grace and to track down and arrest whoever is responsible. Police have opened investigations into the circumstances of her death, though no suspect has been publicly identified and no motive has been established.

Grace’s death has reignited national anxiety over the safety of children and learners, coming amid a series of cases involving violence against minors reported in different parts of the country in recent months.

As investigations continue, her family and community are appealing for justice, hoping that answers will come quickly and that those responsible will be held accountable.