Farewell Service Held for Raila Odinga’s Long-Serving Aide and Bodyguard, George Oduor

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: A farewell service held today 10th of April 2025 to honor George Oduor, a long-serving aide and bodyguard to ODM Party leader Raila Odinga. Oduor passed away on April 2 at a city hospital after years of dedicated service to the former Prime Minister and the larger ODM fraternity.

George Oduor, who was married to Caren Auma Oduor, was not blessed with children. However, he was remembered as a man who lived a full life of purpose, dedication, and loyalty.

In a heartfelt tribute, Raila Odinga described George as “a man of impeccable character — innocent, sincere, generous, and trustworthy.”

“I needed someone I could trust with money, important documents, and sensitive information. George Oduor never failed,” said Raila.

George officially became Raila Odinga’s bodyguard in 1995, but his connection with the Odinga family began earlier. In 1994, following the passing of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, George was selected as one of six young men tasked with escorting the late leader’s body from Nairobi to Bondo.

“Even in grief, George was composed — firm with the crowds, respectful, and calm under pressure. Those were the traits that defined his entire life,” Raila recounted.

As political tides shifted over the decades, George remained a constant, unwavering figure. He was later redeployed as Raila’s personal aide—a role that went far beyond physical protection. It demanded discretion, loyalty, and emotional intelligence.

“Most security aides focus only on their principals,” Raila said. “But George took time to know and understand my people. He was part of my family in every way.”

George received professional security training in both South Africa and Israel, where he earned high commendations. These experiences sharpened his already strong instincts and reinforced his value within Raila’s inner circle.

“His vigilance was unmatched. He could sense danger and act swiftly,” Raila said. “Even as his health declined, he insisted on reporting for duty. Idleness was not in his nature.”

Today, friends, family, and political leaders gathered to pay their final respects to a man whose quiet service helped shape and safeguard one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures. George Oduor’s legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched through his loyalty, humility, and strength of character.