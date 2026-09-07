Father Arrested After 9-Year-Old Daughter Dies Following Alleged Assault in Kibra

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in Kibra, Nairobi, after his nine-year-old daughter died following an alleged assault and sexual abuse.

In a statement on Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident occurred on September 6, 2026, after officers at Kibra Police Station received a distress call reporting that the girl had been seriously assaulted.

“A 47-year-old father is in police custody after allegedly defiling and brutally assaulting his nine-year-old daughter, who later succumbed to her injuries in Kibra, Nairobi.

“The shocking incident occurred on September 6, 2026, after police officers at Kibra Police Station received a distress call reporting that the suspect, identified as Norman Swahili, had seriously assaulted his daughter,” DCI said.

Police officers, accompanied by members of the community policing team, rushed to the scene but were informed that the suspect had already taken the critically injured child to Mbagathi Hospital seeking medical attention.

The officers proceeded to the hospital, where they received the devastating news that the girl had been pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers, accompanied by members of the community policing team, swiftly rushed to the scene.

However, upon arrival, they were informed that the suspect had already taken the critically injured child to Mbagathi Hospital in a desperate attempt to seek medical attention.

Preliminary examination revealed multiple bruises and swellings across the child’s body, as well as a freshly lost upper incisor tooth, grim signs of the violence she had endured.

Further examination also indicated that the child had been sexually assaulted.

Her body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Swahili was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody as detectives process the case ahead of his arraignment.

The DCI condemned violence, defilement and abuse against children, warning that anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.

“The public is strongly cautioned against all forms of violence, defilement and abuse, particularly against children. Such acts are a grave violation of the law and a betrayal of the trust and protection every child deserves,” DCI added.