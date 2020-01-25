FATHER ARRESTED FOR DEFILING HIS DAUGHTER

Daniel Odhiambo Odongo alias Dan Jamarala has recently been reported for turning his seventeen year old daughter into his wife.The 38 year old man has been staying with his daughter since a few year ago when he and his wife separated.

Mr William Oreme, assistant chief of West Migwena Sub-location confirmed that the teenager filed in a compliant that her father had violated her on several occasions. It was also revealed by the administrator that the accused had injured the girl on Thursday night when she refused to share his bed and have sexual intercourse with him.

On Friday night, the thirty eight year old man was arrested in his house in Wagusu village central Sakwa location after the girl reported his incest actions to the police. He is currently being held at Bondo police station as he awaits to be arraigned at the Bondo Police Station on Monday January 27 2020. The chief of the area said that it is unacceptable for a man to have sexual intercourse with his daughter.

The assistant chief went forward ato proclaim that there was an increased number of incest incidences in the region.

Incidences of incest are not only happening in Bondo area but all over the country. In 2019, Daily Nation reported several cases of girls being taken advantage by family members. Three minors that had been defiled by an uncle, a cousin and a father respectively went forward to report these cases which were taken to trial at the Kigumo Law courts.

Still in 2019, ten cases were repoted in Kigumo sub-counties but the police feared that the number of defiled cases might be higher as some families were afraid to come forward. In Kigumo town, 13 year old was found out to be pregnant upon being defiled by a family member. Upon questioning, she revealed that she was threatened not to tell anyone. Originally, the family had taken the girl to the hospital thinking she had intestinal worms but were hit with the shocking news that she was 22 weeks pregnant.