Fear as Prisoners Infected with COVID-19 Escape from Lodwar

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana County are looking for four inmates who escaped from a hospital in Lodwar where they had been isolated after contracting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The prisoners are said to have cut through a window at the hospital and broke out when the guards were sleeping.

According to the County Health Department, the escapees were among 28 prisoners who had been isolated after contracting the virus. County Health CE Jane Ajele told the media that the prisoners had not recovered from the virus.

This is the second time within a month that hardcore criminals have escaped from lawful custody.

Last month, 11 inmates escaped out of Bungoma Police Station under controversial circumstances. The inmates, some of them suspected to have committed capital offences are said to have dug a hole inside their cell and used it to break out.

Only one of them was re-arrested while the rest are still missing.

