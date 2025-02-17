Connect with us

Ferdinand Waititu Named Farmers Party Leader

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been named as the new party leader of the Farmers Party.

In a gazette notice on Monday, the Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu announced changes to the Farmers party leadership and head offices.

Waititu will now take over the party’s mantle from KICC board chair Irungu Nyakera.

In other changes, John Wambugu will serve as the Deputy Party leader in charge of Policy and Strategy while Nicholas Ikui will serve as the Deputy Party leader in charge of Resource Mobilization.

Thomas Omboga will serve as Deputy Chair as Stepehen Main takes over as Deputy Chair for Programmes and Policy.

In addition to the leadership changes, the party also plans to move its headquarters from Sifa Towers on Lenana Road to Delta House on University Way.

The Registrar of Political Parties urged anyone with reservations or complaints about the leadership changes to submit them in writing within seven days of the publication of the Gazette.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party shall be within seven (7) days from the date of this publication make their written submissions to the Registrar of Political Parties,” read the notice in part.

The move comes days after Waititu was sentenced to 12 years in prison with an option to pay a Ksh53.5 million fine to avoid serving the full term after he was found guilty of conflict of interest in a Ksh 588 million corruption case.

