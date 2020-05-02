Ferry With Undisclosed Number Of Passengers Capsizes in Lake Victoria

(KDRTV)- Reports reaching our news desk indicate that a ferry with unknown number of passengers has capsized in Lake Victoria

The boat identified as Water Bus reportedly was plying from Mageta Island headed to Usenge in Siaya county when the tragic accident occurred

Some sources intimated that the boat could have been hit by strong winds and high tides partly resulting from the rising water levels of lake Victoria

KDRTV has confirmed that rescue operations are underway and are being coordinated by the local administrations and the beach management unit

Lake Victoria water level has been rising for the past four months

This has been linked to heavy downpour in Western Kenya as well as climatic change

Concerning the issue, the Uganda authorities issued warning that Lake Victoria water level has risen to the highest level in more than half century after about eight months of relentless heavy rainfall

Reuters reported that several facilities including Tourism facilities along the Lake Victoria basin have been destroyed in the last few weeks