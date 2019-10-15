Fidel Odinga Sired Twins With Secret Lover Before He Died, Ida Odinga Reveals As Her War With Daughter In Law Gets Nasty

A statement to the police by opposition chief Raila Odinga’s family over the mysterious death of their son has triggered a bitter fallout with the widow that has spilled into court.

In the case, Raila’s wife Ida and her daughter Winnie are seeking to block Fidel’s widow Lwam Bekelle from solely administering her late husband’s estate.

In the court papers seen by this reporter, Bekelle says a statement Ida recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives regarding Fidel’s death was at the heart of their fallout.

“I believe that the statement she recorded with the DCI following the death of Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga informs the 1st objector’s [Ida’s] averments and is the genesis of our differences,” Bekelle said.

Bekelle accuses her mother-in-law of "unjustifiably and continuously making false, defamatory and/or unkind remarks about her family friends and herself."

Bekelle accuses her mother-in-law of “unjustifiably and continuously making false, defamatory and/or unkind remarks about her family friends and herself.”

In their affidavits, Ida and Winnie accuse Bekelle of taking off from her matrimonial home in Karen soon after Fidel was laid to rest and cutting all contact with the family.

They also say Bekelle kept off as the Odinga’s pushed to get to the bottom of what could have killed Fidel.

The Standard newspaper on Monday mysteriously pulled down a sensational story reporting a bitter family fight over the control of the estate of the late Fidel Odinga.

Raila made a phone call on Sunday night asking Standard Group to stop circulating Monday's paper. It contained explosive details in Ida's row with Fidel Odinga's wife. Raila asked Gideon Moi to reprimand Editorial team. The paper was recalled late night, Headline changed

Fidel, who passed on in 2015, was the eldest son to ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

He was survived by his Eritrean widow, Getachew Bekele, with whom they had one child. The Standard had on Sunday night indicated that the steamy property row would be on the newspaper’s headline.

The story also appeared briefly on the epaper platform but come Monday morning, a different story was placed on the headline and no mention was made of the Odinga’s succession fight.

The newspaper did not offer an explanation or an apology for publicizing a story that did not appear on its hardcopy publication.

