Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FIFA Throws Out Suspension of FKF President Hussein Mohammed, Calls It Unconstitutional

Vincent Olando

Published

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has survived a bold attempt to remove him from office after world football governing body FIFA declared his suspension unconstitutional and refused to recognise it.

In a letter dated May 25, 2026, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov informed FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that the suspension of Mohammed, Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru, and nominated NEC member Abdullahi Yusuf Ibrahim had not been carried out in line with the FKF Constitution.

“FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter,” Mammadov stated.

The ruling deals a significant blow to a faction within the NEC led by FKF Deputy President McDonald Mariga, which on April 24, 2026, voted nine to five to compel the three officials to step aside. The move was tied to allegations of financial impropriety surrounding the procurement of insurance worth Sh42.8 million for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The insurance contract had allegedly been awarded to a company — Riskwell Insurance Broker — that was only formed on the day the tournament kicked off, raising serious procurement concerns.

FIFA, however, ruled that the NEC failed to follow the due process requirements set out under Article 41 of the FKF Constitution, which governs how officials can be provisionally suspended. These requirements include issuing proper notice, placing the matter on the meeting agenda, meeting quorum and voting thresholds, and — critically — giving the affected officials a fair chance to respond to the allegations before any action is taken.“These requirements are neither discretionary nor optional; they constitute fundamental guarantees of due process, legality and institutional integrity and cannot be set aside by reference to alternative practices or extraordinary considerations,” FIFA stated.

The global body further warned that any NEC members found to have acted in breach of the FKF Constitution could face disciplinary consequences through the federation’s judicial bodies.

The saga had already drawn in Kenya’s Sports Disputes Tribunal, which issued temporary orders halting the suspension’s implementation, and the High Court in Kiambu, which issued a conservatory order protecting the three officials as FIFA reviewed the matter.

Hussein Mohammed has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that no CHAN funds were lost and that the insurance procurement followed CAF regulations.

FKF welcomed FIFA’s ruling, reaffirming its commitment to constitutional governance. “FKF remains fully operational and committed to upholding the principles of good governance, constitutional order, transparency, and institutional integrity in the management of football in Kenya,” the federation said.

With AFCON 2027 co-hosting duties looming, FIFA urged all FKF officials to exercise restraint — making it clear that stability, not infighting, must define Kenyan football’s next chapter.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Relief for FKF President Hussein Mohammed as Tribunal Halts His Suspenson

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed has received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal blocked attempts to remove him from office. In...

April 27, 2026

Entertainment

Hussein Mohamed Rejects FKF Suspension, Denies Ksh42M CHAN Scandal Claims

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is facing a deepening leadership crisis after President Hussein Mohamed rejected his suspension, terming the National Executive Committee (NEC) decision...

April 25, 2026

News

FKF President Hussein Mohammed, CEO Dennis Gicheru Suspended in Ksh42M Scandal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru have been suspended after explosive allegations of financial impropriety involving Ksh42 million...

April 24, 2026

Entertainment

Kenyan Footballer Gabriel Wandera Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Busia

Kenyan football has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of former Premier League defender Gabriel Wandera, who died in a suspected hit-and-run...

April 19, 2026