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Fire Destroys Dormitory at Tengecha Boys High School in Kericho

Vincent Olando

Published

KDRTV News, Kericho County:- Panic gripped Tengecha Boys High School in Kericho County on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in one of the school’s dormitories, prompting an emergency response from students, staff and nearby residents.

The blaze reportedly started on the second floor of the dormitory before spreading across the affected floor. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the building as efforts to contain the fire got underway.

Students and members of staff were joined by residents from the surrounding Kapkatet community, who rushed to the school after the fire was reported. Some residents helped salvage students’ belongings from the affected building as efforts continued to prevent the flames from spreading to other sections of the institution.

The fire was eventually contained before it could spread to other buildings within the school compound.

All students were accounted for following the incident, with no injuries or deaths reported by Sunday evening. The second floor of the affected dormitory, however, was severely damaged, with windows and other infrastructure destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained unknown at the time of reporting, with investigations expected to establish what triggered the incident and determine the full extent of the damage.

The incident comes amid renewed attention on fire safety in Kenyan schools, particularly in boarding institutions where dormitories require effective emergency procedures, evacuation measures and firefighting equipment.

The Tengecha Boys fire also follows other school fire incidents reported in recent months. On August 26, a fire broke out at Kirwara Boys High School in Gatanga, Murang’a County, destroying a school bus parked nearby.

The latest incident has once again placed focus on preparedness and safety measures in schools as authorities assess what caused the blaze at Tengecha Boys.

For now, the immediate emergency has been contained, with students safely accounted for and no casualties reported. Further investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the outbreak.

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