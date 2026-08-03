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Firearm, Ammunition Recovered as Police Impersonator is Arrested at Yaya Centre

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspected police impersonator at L’Arc Casino in Yaya Centre, Kilimani.

In a statement, DCI said the detectives responded to a distress call at the casino in the early hours of the day, leading to the arrest of Philemon Kiplangat Chepkwony.

The suspect was apprehended inside a black motor vehicle, registration number KCJ 468Z.

“A police impersonator is in custody after detectives swiftly responded to a distress call at L’Arc Casino within Yaya Centre, Kilimani, in the early hours of today, leading to the recovery of a firearm, 100 rounds of ammunition, and an assortment of police-related items,” DCI stated.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a CZ 75 SP-01 pistol, an empty 9mm magazine, a pair of handcuffs, a fake Certificate of Appointment (COA) identifying the suspect as a Police Constable, and a fake firearm certificate.

Following his arrest, detectives interrogated the suspect, who led them to his rented house in Waluku Village, Dagoretti North.

During a search of the residence, officers recovered 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition packed in two boxes, each containing 50 rounds.

The DCI said the suspect is currently in custody and is undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

Detectives have since launched further investigations to establish the source of the recovered firearm and ammunition, as well as determine the full extent of the suspect’s alleged police impersonation activities.

“The suspect is undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives intensify investigations to establish the source of the recovered firearm and ammunition, and to determine the full extent of his alleged impersonation activities,” DCI said.

Meanwhile, the recovered firearm, ammunition, police-related items and the impounded motor vehicle have been secured as exhibits pending the conclusion of investigations.

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