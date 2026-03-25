Firearm Recovered as Detectives Arrest 3 Notorious Robbery Suspects

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a violent robbery incident and recovered a firearm.

The operation, carried out at around 1:04 AM on Wednesday, March 25, also involved officers from Ngong Police Station and Mwea–Makutano Police Post.

Acting on intelligence, the team tracked the suspects to the Makutano–Ngomongo area in Kirinyaga County, where they were hiding.

“In a coordinated and empirical operation, law enforcement officers have dealt a decisive blow to a dangerous criminal network, culminating in the arrest of three notorious robbery with violence suspects and the recovery of a firearm,” DCI said.

The officers conducted a swift raid, leading to the arrest of Alex Wanjiku alias Aleko, Job Wachira Wanjohi, and Francis Kinyanjui Wanjiku alias Kinyaa.

The trio is believed to be behind a recent violent robbery incident in Ngong on 12th March 2025, during which a victim was shot and seriously injured.

During the arrest, Francis Kinyanjui was found in possession of a Glock 17 pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, strengthening investigators’ belief that the suspects were involved in the attack.

The operation further led to the recovery of a red motorcycle, registration number KMGD 970K (TVS make), which investigators believe was used as a getaway vehicle during the commission of the crime.

In addition, officers seized clothing suspected to have been worn by the suspects on the day of the robbery, providing further evidence for the case.

The three suspects are currently being held at Ngong Police Station as investigations continue. Authorities are also working to establish whether they may be linked to other criminal activities in the region.

“This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of security agencies to protect the public and bring perpetrators of violent crime to justice,” DCI added.