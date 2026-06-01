Firearm Recovered As Detectives Arrest Suspect in Nairobi

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen firearm following a swift operation in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The suspect was apprehended by the detectives following a swift operation based on intelligence leads and forensic investigations.

The operation, conducted under the command of the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Embakasi, was launched after the theft of a firearm belonging to a licensed gun holder was reported.

According to the DCI, detectives tracked down and arrested the prime suspect, identified as 42-year-old John Bosco Munyao, within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

“Acting on intelligence leads and guided by painstaking forensic analysis, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Embakasi, under the command of the SCCIO Embakasi, mounted a swift and coordinated operation following the reported theft of a firearm belonging to a licensed firearm holder.

“The operation culminated in the arrest of the prime suspect, a 42-year-old man identified as John Bosco Munyao, within Nairobi’s Central Business District,” DCI said.

Following the arrest, Munyao led the officers to his residence in Kangemi, where the stolen Glock pistol was recovered. The firearm had been concealed inside a suitcase among clothes.

The detectives also recovered 17 rounds of ammunition and two magazines during the search.

The recovered firearm and ammunition have been secured as exhibits to aid ongoing investigations.

The suspect remains in lawful custody and is set to be arraigned in court upon completion of the necessary procedures.

“The recovered firearm and ammunition have been secured as exhibits, while the suspect remains in lawful custody pending arraignment in court,” DCI added.