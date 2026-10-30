First Body Recovered from Collapsed Eastleigh Building a Week after Disaster

Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of a collapsed 18-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, eight days after the structure came down, as emergency teams continue searching for people still missing.

Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan confirmed the recovery on Friday, October 30, expressing grief over the death and extending condolences to the victim’s family.

“I have just received the terrible news that rescuers have retrieved the first casualty, a woman, from the collapsed multi-storey building on 9th Street in Eastleigh. I am deeply grieved and saddened by this loss,” Hassan said.

He urged rescue teams to accelerate their efforts and called on government agencies to provide the resources needed to reach those still trapped.

“I urge the disaster management teams to redouble their efforts and accelerate the operation, and I call on all relevant agencies to provide every resource needed to bring the remaining victims out as quickly and safely as possible,” he added.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed along 9th Street on Friday, October 23, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation. Authorities have been concentrating on the lower sections of the structure, including the basement, where some missing people are believed to have been trapped.

Nairobi North County Commissioner Simon Osumba said 16 people remained unaccounted for following a verification exercise conducted by the Kenya Red Cross and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Investigators used mobile phone data to establish that nine of the missing individuals had been near the building shortly before it collapsed. Authorities were seeking additional information in four cases, while three families had yet to provide phone numbers needed to trace their relatives.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman whose body was recovered was among the 16 people previously listed as missing.

Rescue teams have faced challenges accessing areas buried beneath heavy concrete and debris. Reports on the operation indicated that between 80 and 85 per cent of the rubble had been cleared by Friday, although rescuers continued working to reach the remaining sections.

The disaster has also prompted investigations into possible breaches of construction regulations and failures in building supervision.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the DCI to investigate possible negligence, omissions or misconduct involving public officials, developers and construction professionals linked to the project. Investigators are expected to establish whether the building received the necessary approvals, underwent proper inspections and met required safety standards.

The DPP said the DCI would submit its inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review once investigations are complete.