Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Five Injured as DCI Officer’s Gun Discharges in Bungoma Court

By

Published

DCI Officer’s Accidental Fire in Court Injures Five
DCI Officer’s Accidental Fire in Court Injures Five

A routine High Court hearing in Bungoma erupted into chaos on Tuesday morning when a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer’s firearm accidentally discharged, injuring five individuals, including himself, a Kenya Prisons Service officer, and three civilians. The incident, which occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m., sent shock through the courtroom but thankfully resulted in no fatalities, with all victims reported to be in stable condition at Bungoma Referral Hospital.

The unexpected discharge of the DCI officer’s pistol during a criminal case hearing caused immediate panic, though authorities were quick to reassure the public that the situation was under control. Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo confirmed the details, stating, “At 10:50 a.m., during the hearing of a criminal matter in the High Court, a DCI officer’s firearm accidentally discharged a bullet, injuring him, a Kenya Prison’s Officer, and three civilians.” He further emphasized, “All five were rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are all reported to be in stable condition. There were no serious injuries or fatalities.”

The Bungoma Law Courts

The Bungoma Law Courts

Bungoma County Police Commander Anderson Njagi provided additional insight, explaining that the bullet ricocheted inside High Court Number 2, striking the victims. “We had an incident at around 10:30 at Bungoma Law Courts, specifically High Court Number 2. One DCI officer, who is an investigating officer in a case, accidentally discharged one round of ammunition from his Ceska pistol, and that round ricocheted and slightly injured five people,” Njagi stated. The injured included the DCI officer with a minor hip wound, a prison officer with a chin injury, and two male and one female civilian.

The swift response of emergency services ensured that all injured parties received immediate medical attention. The Judiciary has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the matter and will provide further updates as investigations progress. County security teams have visited the court premises to assess the situation and reinforce safety protocols, a move welcomed by the public and legal fraternity.

Commander Njagi underscored the commitment to preventing future occurrences. “We want to reassure the judiciary of their safety and cooperation in this matter, and we are going to do everything possible to ensure that this kind of incident does not occur in the future,” he affirmed.

Despite the alarming nature of the event, court sessions resumed shortly after the scene was secured, demonstrating the resilience of the judicial system. The DCI has indicated that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure accountability and address any potential lapses in procedure.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021