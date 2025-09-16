Five Injured as DCI Officer’s Gun Discharges in Bungoma Court

A routine High Court hearing in Bungoma erupted into chaos on Tuesday morning when a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer’s firearm accidentally discharged, injuring five individuals, including himself, a Kenya Prisons Service officer, and three civilians. The incident, which occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m., sent shock through the courtroom but thankfully resulted in no fatalities, with all victims reported to be in stable condition at Bungoma Referral Hospital.

The unexpected discharge of the DCI officer’s pistol during a criminal case hearing caused immediate panic, though authorities were quick to reassure the public that the situation was under control. Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo confirmed the details, stating, “At 10:50 a.m., during the hearing of a criminal matter in the High Court, a DCI officer’s firearm accidentally discharged a bullet, injuring him, a Kenya Prison’s Officer, and three civilians.” He further emphasized, “All five were rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are all reported to be in stable condition. There were no serious injuries or fatalities.”

Bungoma County Police Commander Anderson Njagi provided additional insight, explaining that the bullet ricocheted inside High Court Number 2, striking the victims. “We had an incident at around 10:30 at Bungoma Law Courts, specifically High Court Number 2. One DCI officer, who is an investigating officer in a case, accidentally discharged one round of ammunition from his Ceska pistol, and that round ricocheted and slightly injured five people,” Njagi stated. The injured included the DCI officer with a minor hip wound, a prison officer with a chin injury, and two male and one female civilian.

The swift response of emergency services ensured that all injured parties received immediate medical attention. The Judiciary has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the matter and will provide further updates as investigations progress. County security teams have visited the court premises to assess the situation and reinforce safety protocols, a move welcomed by the public and legal fraternity.

Commander Njagi underscored the commitment to preventing future occurrences. “We want to reassure the judiciary of their safety and cooperation in this matter, and we are going to do everything possible to ensure that this kind of incident does not occur in the future,” he affirmed.

Despite the alarming nature of the event, court sessions resumed shortly after the scene was secured, demonstrating the resilience of the judicial system. The DCI has indicated that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure accountability and address any potential lapses in procedure.