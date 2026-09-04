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Five Killed, 21 Injured as Lorry Carrying Traders Overturns in Kitui

Vincent Olando

Published

A tragic road crash in Kitui County left five people dead and 21 others injured after a lorry carrying market traders lost control and overturned along the Ikutha-Kasaala Road on Thursday morning, September 4, 2026.

The accident occurred at Kasarani, near Mutulu Shopping Centre, as the vehicle—a Mitsubishi Canter—was ferrying traders and their commodities from Ikutha toward Kasaala Market. Five occupants died on the spot, including four women and one man, while 21 others sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, Ikutha Sub-County Police Commander Raphael Mutiso stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled by the roadside.

“This morning, there was a lorry carrying people and business commodities from Ikutha to Kasaala when the driver lost control and the lorry rolled, killing five people three women and two men instantly. I urge drivers and other road users to be careful while on the roads to protect the lives of passengers and pedestrians,” Mutiso said.

Emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to assist in retrieving victims from the wreckage. According to official police reports, the bodies of the deceased were moved to the Mutomo Level IV Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, while the 21 injured survivors were rushed to Ikutha Level IV Hospital and Mutomo Mission Hospital for medical attention. Authorities at the scene noted that recovery efforts remained underway as teams awaited a breakdown vehicle to tow the overturned lorry. Police have launched investigations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

The tragedy comes amid growing concerns over a spike in road accidents across the country. Recent statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) reveal that Kenya recorded 2,150 road fatalities in the first six months of 2026 alone, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Just two days prior, several passengers were injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a Super Metro bus at Kinungi along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

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