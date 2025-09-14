Connect with us

Five Killed in Deadly Miraa Probox Crash at Mwea’s Zetic Corner

Five people confirmed dead in Mwea near Zetic Hospital Involving two Miraa probo cars
A devastating road accident on the Mwea-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County has claimed the lives of five individuals, leaving a community in shock and renewing urgent calls for enhanced road safety measures. The tragic incident, occurring near Zetic Hospital, Vi-Makutano, involved two miraa transport vehicles and a motorcycle associated with the high-speed delivery of the stimulant.

The collision unfolded in the early hours of September 14th when two miraa-laden Probox vehicles, reportedly engaged in a dangerous overtaking maneuver at a corner, collided. One of the vehicles then veered into an oncoming boda boda rider. Eyewitnesses described a scene of utter chaos and destruction. “There were two vehicles ferrying Miraa. They were moving very fast. In the process, a boda boda rider was hit, and the driver also lost his life,” recounted one witness at the scene.

Another confirmed the perilous nature of the driving, stating, “They were speeding and overtaking recklessly. One of the cars met a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction as it overtook a tuk-tuk. There was no space. The car collided head-on with the boda boda rider, who died on the spot.”

Mwea Tragedy: Five Die as Two Miraa Probox Cars Collide

The immediate aftermath saw the deaths of the boda boda rider, two male drivers of the miraa vehicles, and two female passengers. Local authorities and traffic police swiftly responded to the scene, working to clear the wreckage and initiate investigations. Preliminary reports strongly suggest that reckless driving and excessive speeding, common issues in miraa transport due to the time-sensitive nature of the commodity, were significant contributing factors to this horrific crash.

Residents of the Mwea-Makutano area have long identified this stretch as a black spot, pleading with the government to install safety bumps to mitigate fatal accidents. “We have been having accidents in this area and something should be done urgently so that we don’t continue to lose lives,” urged Mr. Amos Kareithi, a local resident.

The community’s plea underscores the urgent need for comprehensive road safety interventions to prevent further loss of life on this dangerous highway.

