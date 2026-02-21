Five Killed in Horrific Salama Crash as Rains Worsen Nairobi–Mombasa Highway Tragedy

More than five people died following a tragic head-on collision between a Naekana matatu and a lorry at Salama Downtown along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa Highway on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred during heavy rainfall, which witnesses said reduced visibility and made the road surface dangerously slippery. According to eyewitness accounts, the matatu was travelling toward Nairobi when it collided head-on with the oncoming lorry.

“The rain was intense, and the road was very slippery. We just heard a loud bang,” said one resident who was among the first to respond. “When we arrived, the matatu had overturned, and some passengers were trapped inside.”

The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles extensively damaged. Sadly, more than five passengers died on the spot due to the force of the collision.

Among the victims were two students from Emali Township who were travelling home for the half-term break. Their deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community, with many residents describing the incident as heartbreaking and avoidable.

Rescue operations were reportedly slowed by the absence of readily available ambulances. Police officers and Good Samaritans were forced to use private vehicles to rush the injured to hospital as traffic built up along the busy highway.

Medical personnel at Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital confirmed that several injured passengers were admitted with serious wounds and are receiving treatment. One survivor, a female student from Ukia Girls High School, remains in critical condition as doctors work to stabilise her.

Residents, blamed the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for failing to address longstanding safety concerns along the Salama stretch.

Locals also argued that the section has recorded multiple fatal crashes and urgently requires redesign, widening, and improved road infrastructure.

“We have lost too many lives on this road,” one resident lamented. “It needs urgent intervention before more families are thrown into mourning.”

Authorities have launched investigations into the exact cause of the crash. However, preliminary accounts point to poor weather conditions and possible loss of control.

As families mourn their loved ones, the latest Salama Nairobi-Mombasa Highway crash has renewed calls for stricter road safety enforcement, faster emergency response systems, and immediate engineering improvements on one of Kenya’s busiest transport corridors.