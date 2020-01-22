A security guard kills a High School Teacher over love gone sour

Consolata Wambui, a twenty two year old high school teacher was reported to have been killed by her lover. The twenty five year old is said to have stabbed her multiple times on her head as well as her chest. This took place after their argument the previous night.

Before their argument, the neighbors say that the two had previously broken up and had decided to meet up so as to discuss their relationship.

At the time, Wambui was living with her mother who found her dead body on the floor upon entering her room. Wambui’s brother being alarmed by ear deafening screams coming from her mother’s home rushed over to her. Upon arrival, he found her sister’s body lying motionless on the floor .

He reported that her sister’s body was lying close by with blood oozing from her inflicted wounds.

The neighbors who had heard the ruckus that had taken place between the two the previous night, overpowered the 25-year old who works as a security guard in Western Kenya.

With the help of the police officers, the suspect’s life was saved from the raging residents whose hands demanded for his blood. He is being kept in custody at the Engineer Police station as he awaits his court hearing.

Wambui is reported to have bled to death on her way to the hospital for treatment.

The family hopes that justice upon her killer lover for taking the life of their daughter who passed on too soon.