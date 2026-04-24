FKF President Hussein Mohammed, CEO Dennis Gicheru Suspended in Ksh42M Scandal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru have been suspended after explosive allegations of financial impropriety involving Ksh42 million linked to the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The decision was reached on Friday, April 24, by nine members of the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC), who passed a resolution compelling the officials to step aside to allow for investigations. NEC member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim was also affected by the directive.

In the resolution, the committee appointed Deputy President Macdonald Mariga as acting FKF President with immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations and a comprehensive forensic audit.

“With immediate effect, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed do step aside from his role and position as President of Football Kenya Federation… to allow for investigations by relevant FKF, national and international bodies into alleged financial impropriety,” read part of the statement.

At the centre of the crisis is the alleged misappropriation of approximately Ksh42 million from CHAN-related accounts, alongside claims of conflict of interest and breaches of procurement laws, including non-competitive tendering. To safeguard evidence, the NEC ordered the immediate freezing of all FKF bank accounts linked to the suspended officials. The committee further directed that an independent forensic auditor be appointed to scrutinise funds received from key stakeholders, including FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and the Ministry of Sports.

The high-level shake-up, which some officials say is aimed at restoring integrity within the federation, comes amid growing scrutiny of financial management in Kenyan football. Notably, three NEC members: Charles Njagi, Ahmedqadar Mohammed Dabar, and Kenneth Rungu, did not attend the meeting that endorsed the resolution.

Despite the mounting pressure, Mohammed has dismissed the allegations, terming them a calculated attempt to damage his reputation.

“Once I started the process of cleaning house, it was inevitable that corruption would fight back,” he said. “Through such a malicious campaign, a lifetime of sacrifice… can go up in smoke. I shall not allow it.”

Mariga is now expected to convene an urgent NEC meeting to stabilise the federation and outline the next course of action as investigations get underway.

The outcome of the probe is likely to have far-reaching implications for governance, accountability, and public confidence in Kenyan football, especially as the country prepares for major continental tournaments.