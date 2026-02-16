Flight Delays Hit JKIA Amid Aviation Workers Strike

Departing and arriving flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are facing disruption due to the ongoing aviation workers’ strike.

In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed that delays were affecting departing flights at the country’s main international gateway.

The authority said contingency plans had been activated to mitigate the impact of the industrial action and maintain safe airport operations.

“Kenya Airport Authority informs the public of delays affecting departing flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to an ongoing labour dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

“Contingency plans have been activated. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for scheduled updates,” KAA stated.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways (KQ) has warned passengers of possible schedule adjustments, including delays, affecting select departures and arrivals.

In a travel advisory, the national airline urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, monitor official communication channels for updates, and explore rebooking options through its mobile app or website where necessary.

“Passengers are advised to expect possible schedule adjustments, including delays. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and are working closely with the relevant aviation authorities and airport stakeholders to minimise disruption and maintain safe operations,” KQ stated.

KAWU had announced that aviation workers would down their tools on Monday, February 9, to protest stalled collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, delayed remittance of union dues, and alleged discrimination against contract workers.

Meanwhile, KCAA has announced that it has initiated contingency measures to maintain operations at JKIA amid the workers strike.