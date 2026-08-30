Flight Delays Hit Kenyan Airports as KAA Issues Passenger Advisory

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has warned passengers and other airport users of delays affecting some departing flights at its airports.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, August 30, KAA said it was working with relevant aviation agencies, airlines, and other stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise disruptions to airport operations.

“Kenya Airports Authority PLC wishes to advise passengers and other airport users that some departing flights are currently experiencing delays at our airports.

“KAA is working closely with the relevant aviation agencies, airlines, and other stakeholders to manage the situation, minimise disruption, and facilitate the smooth flow of airport operations,” read the statement.

The authority advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest information regarding their flight status and make the necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective Airlines for the latest information on their flight status and to plan their journeys accordingly,” KAA stated.

Further KAA authority apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delays and appealed to passengers and other airport users for patience and understanding as efforts to address the situation continue.

“KAA regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of passengers and other airport users as the situation is addressed,” the authority added.

The disruption comes after aviation workers downed tools, disrupting airport operations across airports in the country.

The strike follows the collapse of a framework agreement signed on July 27.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union Secretary General Moss Ndiema said the workers would not resume work until the union’s grievances against all three are settled.