News

Foreigner Arrested With 1080 Grams Of Cocaine At JKIA

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit on Friday apprehended a drug trafficker at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi with 1080 grams of cocaine.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspect was disguised as a normal passenger and was headed to Mumbai India.

“Undercover detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport have intercepted a drug trafficker disguising herself as a normal passenger and recovered 1080 grams of cocaine.

“The suspect, Bioma Alice Gbassay from Sierra Leone, thought she could slip through security checks but our vigilant team of detectives caught her right in the act,” read part of the DCI report.

Bioma was escorted to the immigration offices where her luggage was picked up from the baggage hall and was taken to the Anti-narcotics office.

After a search of her body and luggage, the detectives recovered suspected cocaine hidden in various places. From her inner garments, a whitish substance wrapped with clear tape was recovered.

Further, two slabs of dove soap concealing a suspicious powdery substance were also recovered in her luggage. The suspicious substances were subjected to laboratory tests and turned out to be cocaine.

In another incident, DCI detectives responded to a distress call from the manager of Promise Bus Services, which operates the Malaba-Nairobi route, after he was informed that a passenger was behaving suspiciously on board a bus with registration number KBY 156K.

On arrival, the officers searched a parcel belonging to Emmanuel Erony, who had boarded the Nairobi-bound bus.

Inside the parcel, officers discovered 19 large suspected narcotic stones wrapped in yellow cello tape. Further investigation revealed that the stones contained cannabis sativa weighing 19,810 grams with an estimated street value of Kshs 990,500.

