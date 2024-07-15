Foreigners Backing Kenya’s Elite May Want To Capture Gen Z Movement And Own It – Willy Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga now claims that foreign interests may hijack the ongoing Generation Z movement in the country and own it.

In a statement, Mutunga said the youthful-led movement may face serious challenges from political elites and foreign interests in the coming days.

“I believe GenZ is a revolutionary mass movement that is going to face the following challenges: Serious challenges from the discredited two factions of the ruling class; The use of ethnicity, race, gender, religion, and money to stop the movement from succeeding; and Foreign interests that support the elite although these interests may want, as they have done in the past, to capture the movement and own it,” said the former Chief Justice.

Mutunga advised Gen Z not to be aligned with the political interests or foreigners warning that it would die as a result.

He said the movement’s agenda must come out clearly and the youth should be registered as voters ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former CJ also urged Gen Z to protect those being targeted by the government saying that the state will attempt to silence the voices of the revolution.

“To imagine that the President will just forget about this and move on is naïve. There will be an attempt to launch a counter-assault by the government. Just like Moi in the 80’s and 90’s, the government will attempt to silence all voices of the revolution,” said Mutunga.

He went ahead to say that the use of social media by Gen Z is both a tool, a weapon, and a shield for Gen Zs.

Mutunga called on the Gen Zs to demand justice for the victims who have been killed, maimed, and abducted by the security agencies

“Part of the justice is to also ensure that those who have been used by the state to cause these deaths and injuries are arrested and submitted to the legal process. It is time for accountability. Those who have paid the ultimate price for the constitution must be compensated,” he remarked.

Further, the former Chief Justice said the demands by Gen Z for a better nation cannot happen if corruption, self-interest, and self-promotion continue to be the drivers of leadership in Kenya.

“Kenyans have embraced and defended the Constitution with their very lives. The work of observing and upholding the Constitution is the beginning of the journey to prosperity, and we are on the right track. Do not get derailed GenZs,” Mutunga added.

