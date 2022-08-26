Connect with us

Form Three Student Dies In Maseno School, Leaves Behind a Suicide Note

images 23
Students in Maseno school

Early today morning, a Form Three student of Maseno School in Kisumu County was found dead in the dormitory.

However, the Nyanza Regional Director of Education Nelson Sifuna verified the occurrence to one of the local media station.

Mr. Nelson added that the investigations have been launched to establish the events that led to the death of the student.

images 25

Maseno school students

According to Mr Nelson, the boy fell from the second floor of a dormitory at the school.

“We’ve received reports that the student left behind a suicide note. I have asked police to investigate the allegations,” added the regional education chief.

images 24

Maseno school students

The boy’s body was taken to the Aga Khan Hospital morgue in Kisumu Town.

On the other hand, there is a rising number of suicides reports in the country.

According to the national police, almost 500 people are reported to have killed themselves in the three months to June this year, more than the whole of 2020.

Also read Young Woman leaves a Note On Facebook Before Allegedly Committing Suicide

Consequently, the youngest person to commit suicide was a nine years old; and the oldest 76. Additionally, the 483 deaths recorded during the period were a marked increase on the annual average of about 320 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

