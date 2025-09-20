Former Auditor General Edward Ouko Lands Gov’t Job

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko has returned to government service, six years after retiring from his top oversight role.

In a gazette notice on Friday, September 19, Treasury CS John Mbadi appointed Ouko to the Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board.

Ouko will be both a member and the non-executive chairman of the board for a period of three years each.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 49 (1) (a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints Edward Ouko to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 19th,” the notice read,” the gazette notice read.

Ouko is a seasoned audit and governance professional with over 30 years of experience in auditing, accounting, and investigations.

He served as Kenya’s first Auditor General under the new constitution from August 2011 to August 2019 and was succudded by Nancy Gathungu in 2020.

After leaving office, Ouko maintained a low profile until 2023, when former Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u appointed him chair of an 18-member committee to investigate the government’s pending bills.

The committee was mandated to establish clear criteria for the thorough examination and analysis of pending bills and claims, with the aim of determining their legitimacy.

Ouko previously served as the Auditor-General at the African Development Bank (AfDB), where he directed the audit function and oversaw anti-corruption and fraud initiatives until June 2010.

He has also served as President of the Technical Committee on Knowledge Sharing and Management at the African Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI), and chaired the Capacity Building Committee of AFROSAI-E, the body representing English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions across Africa.

