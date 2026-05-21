Former Auditor General Employee Arrested Over Fake KCSE Certificate

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has today arrested a former employee of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) in connection with forging academic certificates.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, EACC said the suspect forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the OAG.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has today, May 21, 2026, arrested a former employee of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) as part of an ongoing crackdown on the use of forged academic certificates, “EACC stated in a statement.

“The suspect, Mercy Akinyi Ofuwa, is accused of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the OAG.”

Investigations conducted by the commission established that the accused, Mercy Ofuwa, forged KCSE academic documents purportedly from Umina Secondary School and successfully used them in her application for employment at the Office of the Auditor General.

After concluding the investigations, EACC forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery against Ofuwa.

The former OAG employee will be charged with uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Kes5,838,790, being salaries allegedly earned during her employment.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been released on a KSh50,000 cash bail pending arraignment in a court of law.

Further, the commission said it will file civil proceedings to recover all the salaries and benefits earned by Ofuwa based on the fake academic qualifications.

This comes a day after EACC officers arrested Cyrus Oigoro Miencha, an Accountant at the Kenya Medical Training College, for allegedly using a forged KCSE certificate to secure admission to Kisii University.

Investigations by the commission revealed that the suspect attained a mean grade of C- (minus) in the KCSE examinations but forged a certificate indicating a mean grade of C+.

He proceeded to use the falsified certificate to gain admission to Kisii University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

The investigations further established that after graduating from the university, the suspect used the fraudulently acquired degree certificate to seek promotion at KMTC.