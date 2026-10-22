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Former Auditor-General Employee Charged Over Alleged Sh5.8M Fake KCSE Certificate Scam

Vincent Olando

Published

A former employee of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) has been charged with forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and using it to get a public job.

Elisha Okung Oguma was arrested at his residence in Kibera on Thursday morning by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). He was later arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

According to the EACC, investigations found that Oguma allegedly forged a KCSE certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC). The document indicated that he had sat his exams at Orero Secondary School.

The commission alleges he used the certificate to secure employment at the OAG. “He presented the falsified certificate to secure employment at the OAG, resulting in the fraudulent acquisition of public property valued at Ksh5,876,203.89,” the commission said.

After the investigations, the EACC sent the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved the charges. Oguma faces three counts: forgery, presenting a forged certificate, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The court released him on a cash bail of Ksh300,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh800,000, with a surety of the same amount. The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2026, for directions.

The EACC said it remains committed to pursuing cases involving fake academic papers. “The Commission remains committed to investigating cases involving falsified academic certificates and urges the public to report suspected cases to ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” it said in a statement.

The case comes as the commission steps up investigations into forged academic credentials allegedly used to get public jobs, according to Kenyans.co.ke. Earlier this month, a former Kenya Airports Authority employee was charged after allegedly using a forged Bachelor of Commerce certificate to secure an acting Fire Supervisor post. In another case, a former Kiambu County Assembly employee was charged over an alleged forged KCSE certificate. He is accused of fraudulently acquiring Ksh6,283,631.30 in salaries between August 2016 and May 2025.

Oguma has been charged but not convicted. The allegations are yet to be tested in court.

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