Former Bungoma Governor Wangamati Locked Up Over KSh70 Million Graft Scandal

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati is set to spend Monday night in Kilimani police cells, a startling turn of events ahead of his anticipated arraignment on charges of embezzling Ksh 70 million in public funds. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has accused Wangamati and over ten alleged associates of systematically siphoning county funds through a network of linked companies, painting a dark picture of financial impropriety during his tenure.

The EACC’s investigation, which has been ongoing for several months, culminated in Wangamati’s arrest today, September 1, 2025. Sources close to the investigation, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the ongoing probe, revealed that the commission has gathered substantial evidence pointing to a sophisticated scheme designed to divert public money for personal gain. “This is not just about one individual; it’s about a syndicate that exploited public office for illicit enrichment,” stated an EACC official, emphasizing the breadth of the alleged conspiracy.

The charges against Wangamati and his co-accused results from alleged irregularities in procurement processes and direct siphoning of funds intended for various development projects within Bungoma County. The EACC’s statement highlighted that the implicated companies, believed to be fronts for the accused, received significant payments for services or goods that were either never delivered or grossly overvalued.

The development sends a powerful message in Kenya’s fight against corruption, a struggle that has increasingly drawn high-profile figures into the legal spotlight. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has reaffirmed its resolve to hold leaders accountable, irrespective of their political stature or influence. “Our mandate is clear: to investigate and prosecute corruption. No one is above the law,” a spokesperson for the anti-graft agency stated.

Wangamati’s legal team has yet to issue a formal statement, but it is expected that they will challenge the charges vigorously during his arraignment.