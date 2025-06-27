Former CJ David Maraga’s Security Withdrawn

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has claimed that the government has withdrawn his security.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and Interior CS David Marafa on Friday, June 27, Maraga revealed that the state withdrew his security following his participation in the June 25 protests.

“On 25th June 2025, the day I joined the youth and families of the victims who died and those who went missing from the events of a year ago, one of the officers attached to me was asked not to report for duty but instead go and make a routine (monthly) entry in the firearm register.

“On arrival that morning, he was suddenly informed of a training that was to take place on the same day. The following day, on 26th June 2025, I was informed that the rest of the security officers have been asked to report to their stations, without any further information,” the letter read in part.

The former CJ demanded the immediate reinstatement of his security, saying he is entitled to protection given his service as a Chief Justice.

“I wish to remind the leadership of the Police and the Ministry of Interior and National Administration that the security arrangements and other facilitation by the National Police Service are benefits guaranteed under the Constitution and the law.

“It is on this basis that I demand the immediate restoration of my security,” Maraga stated.

The former Chief Justice is among the notable leaders who joined the youths for the June 25 protests in Nairobi CBD.

