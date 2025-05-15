Former CS Justin Muturi Calls For President Ruto’s Resignation

Former Public Service CS Justin Muturi has called for the resignation of President William Ruto over incompetence.

In a statement on Thursday, May 15, Muturi accused the Head of State of persistently lying to Kenyans, adding that he was unfit to hold office.

“My advice to President William Ruto: Mr. President, please do the honorable thing and resign. You have demonstrated that you are unfit to hold the highest office in the land.

“You have become an incorrigible liar. Kenyans know it, and it is deeply hurting for citizens to see their President telling lies in broad daylight,” Muturi said.

Earlier, while speaking during an interview with Spice FM, Muturi urged MPs to invoke their powers under Article 145 and initiate impeachment proceedings against the President over the abduction of Kenyans.

He claimed that Ruto admitted to having orchestrated the abduction of youthful Kenyans, and his testimony was enough evidence to initiate his impeachment.

On Wednesday, Muturi said Ruto’s recent remarks on the abductions confirmed the government’s involvement.

“He just confirmed what I’ve been saying all along! What was so difficult about simply acknowledging that these were state-sponsored killings and abductions, and putting a stop to them sooner?” he posed.

The Head of State on Monday, while responding to questions raised by journalists during the joint press briefing with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, said all the Kenyans who were abducted had been freed.

“All the people who disappeared or were abducted in what you said (Gen Z protests) have been brought back to their families and their homes. I have given firm instructions that nothing of that kind of nature will ever happen again. It was my commitment as I became President that the extrajudicial disappearance of Kenyans would not be part of what we are doing as a nation,” the President said.

