Former CS Moses Kuria Backs Raila’s Call to Amend the Constitution

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has backed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s calls for a review of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

In a statement via X on Monday, July 29, Kuria said the country has been experimenting things for the last two decades instead of addressing real issues.

Kuria said he would offer his full commitment to the drafting of a national constitution should Kenyans decide to return to the Bomas draft.

“I fully support Raila Odinga’s call for a return to the Bomas Draft. Over the last 19 years since the rejection of Bomas, we have gone in circles with artificial experiments like Grand Coalition, Handshake and now Broad Based Government.

“We have skirted around to avoid the inevitable. I will offer my full devotion and commitment towards a National Constitutional conference towards the Bomas Draft,” said Kuria.

This came a day after Raila Odinga called for a constitutional review of the 2010 constitution.

The opposition leader said a closer look at the constitution and amending it where necessary would enable a progressive nation.

Odinga stressed that Kenya was at a crucial stage that could make or break its future if the right steps were not taken, as he suggested.

“Kenyans met at the Bomas of Kenya and deliberated for a very long time and came up with a very progressive constitution. That constitution was bastardized to a certain extent during the so-called Naivasha process,” Raila said.

He added, “We must go back to the Bomas draft constitution put it back on the table and see how what needs to be cleaned up so that we can have a progressive constitution.”

