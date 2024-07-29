Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Former CS Moses Kuria Backs Raila’s Call to Amend the Constitution

By

Published

20230710 091420

File image of CS Moses Kuria.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has backed Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s calls for a review of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

In a statement via X on Monday, July 29, Kuria said the country has been experimenting things for the last two decades instead of addressing real issues.

Kuria said he would offer his full commitment to the drafting of a national constitution should Kenyans decide to return to the Bomas draft.

“I fully support Raila Odinga’s call for a return to the Bomas Draft. Over the last 19 years since the rejection of Bomas, we have gone in circles with artificial experiments like Grand Coalition, Handshake and now Broad Based Government.

“We have skirted around to avoid the inevitable. I will offer my full devotion and commitment towards a National Constitutional conference towards the Bomas Draft,” said Kuria.

This came a day after Raila Odinga called for a constitutional review of the 2010 constitution.

The opposition leader said a closer look at the constitution and amending it where necessary would enable a progressive nation.

Odinga stressed that Kenya was at a crucial stage that could make or break its future if the right steps were not taken, as he suggested.

“Kenyans met at the Bomas of Kenya and deliberated for a very long time and came up with a very progressive constitution. That constitution was bastardized to a certain extent during the so-called Naivasha process,” Raila said.

He added, “We must go back to the Bomas draft constitution put it back on the table and see how what needs to be cleaned up so that we can have a progressive constitution.”

Also Read: President Ruto gets a lifeline through Raila Odinga’s breather

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020