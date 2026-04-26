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Former CS Njuguna Ndung’u Appointed to Nyumba Africa Council of Patrons

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Nyumba Africa has appointed former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Professor Njuguna Ndung’u to its Council of Patrons.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Sunday, April 26, Nyumba Africa said the appointment marks a significant step in strengthening institutional leadership behind its mission to unlock diaspora investment into Africa.

Speaking after the appointment to the institution, Professor Ndung’u highlighted that the growth of Africa depends on how the continent mobilizes its own capital.

“Africa’s growth will increasingly depend on how effectively it mobilizes and structures its own capital,” said Professor  Ndung’u.

He added, “Diaspora resources are significant, but unlocking their full potential requires credible systems, transparency, and institutional alignment, areas where initiatives like Nyumba Africa can play a catalytic role.”

Nyumba Africa CEO Mishael Ondieki welcomed Professor Ndung’u to the institution and expressed confidence that his experience would bring the needed insight.

“We are moving from a model of remittances to one of structured investment,” said Mishael Ondieki, the CEO of Nyumba Africa.

“Prof. Ndung’u’s experience at the highest levels of economic policy and financial system design brings the kind of credibility and insight needed to build this at scale.”

The appointment of Professor Ndung’u comes at a time when diaspora remittances to Africa exceed tens of billions annually, yet remain largely underutilized in formal investment channels.

Nyumba Africa is building a trust-driven investment ecosystem designed to channel diaspora capital into structured, transparent real estate and infrastructure opportunities across the continent.

Its platform integrates a global diaspora engagement strategy, a network of trained agents, and partnerships with financial institutions to create a pipeline of bankable opportunities supported by governance and transparency frameworks.

The organization operates within the USAFON network and reports a US-based agent footprint exceeding 1,600, alongside a training partnership with the University of Nairobi to standardize cross-border transaction practices.

Professor Ndung’u joins a distinguished group of patrons, including Willy Mutunga, reinforcing Nyumba Africa’s positioning at the intersection of finance, governance, and development.

“Trust is not a soft concept; it is economic infrastructure. With leaders like Prof. Ndung’u guiding our Council of Patrons, we are building the institutional confidence required to attract long-term capital into Africa’s development,” Ondiek added

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