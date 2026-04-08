Former CS Raphael Tuju Charged

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju was on Wednesday charged with giving false information to a public officer.

Tuju was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts, where he faced charges of providing false information contrary to Section 129(a) of the Penal Code.

During the hearing, the prosecution told the court that Tuju knowingly misled law enforcement, an offence that undermines effective policing and public trust.

The alleged offence was committed on 21st March 2026, at the Entim Sidai Spa Wellness Sanctuary within Lang’ata Sub-County.

The court heard that Tuju informed Chief Inspector Purity Kobia, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Karen Police Station, that he had been trailed by unknown assailants and later abducted, claims the prosecution asserts were false and intended to prompt official action.

Tuju pleaded not guilty to the charges before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo.

The case will be mentioned on 15th April 2026 for further directions.

Notably, this comes days after the High Court granted Tuju an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his dramatic arrest.

Justice Martin Muya issued the orders on Tuesday, March 24, following an application filed by Tuju’s lawyer Gregg Ndege.

In the application, Ndege sought orders to block Tuju’s arrest and continued detention by police officers, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his detention were unlawful and violated his fundamental rights.

“It’s hereby ordered that the applicants are admitted on an anticipatory bond of Ksh. 200,000 (two hundred thousand) with one (1) surety each or cash bail of a similar amount. That mention for further directions is set on 7th April,” Justice Muya ordered.